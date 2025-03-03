Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitretroschoolPortrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1174 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5547 x 5669 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRecord store vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779272/record-store-vintage-logo-templateView licensePortrait of Irving Lasch, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736589/portrait-irving-lasch-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500967/music-lover-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736702/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's music, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417363/childrens-music-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734703/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737556/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl record sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898253/vinyl-record-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737604/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cassette tape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179889/editable-vintage-cassette-tape-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, Dick Newman, Dick Romoff, Ralph Tressel, Gordon Heidrick, Herbie Bass, Harry Shockey, Frank…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734903/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518969/music-lover-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licensePortrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736205/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737280/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic cassette poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570253/classic-cassette-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736203/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cassette tape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179905/editable-vintage-cassette-tape-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover retro illustration, blue editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518539/music-lover-retro-illustration-blue-editable-designView licensePortrait of Julius Grossman, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736694/portrait-julius-grossman-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cassette tape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179924/editable-vintage-cassette-tape-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735794/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737384/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover retro illustration, blue editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543326/music-lover-retro-illustration-blue-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover png sticker, illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521712/music-lover-png-sticker-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735921/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license