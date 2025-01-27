Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitaudienceeventPortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1164 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5409 x 5247 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElectro night party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740637/electro-night-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736714/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParty night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740635/party-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds, Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Albert Nicholas, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736730/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428186/music-festival-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736043/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNight club party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428189/night-club-party-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926500/live-music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737330/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10106615/music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds and Bunty Pendelton, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737718/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseElectro night party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11206990/electro-night-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Sandy Williams, and Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736128/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic entertainment technology, editable digital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641287/music-entertainment-technology-editable-digital-remixView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseParty night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740646/party-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Marty Marsala, Sandy Williams, and Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736137/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParty night poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203945/party-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Fess Williams, Freddie Moore, and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737341/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElectro night party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740647/electro-night-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Rudi Blesh and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735858/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseMusic entertainment technology, editable digital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641370/music-entertainment-technology-editable-digital-remixView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737379/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDJ party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682814/party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735751/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLive music concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11808458/live-music-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735983/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDJ party Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041350/party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763138/live-music-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737249/image-trees-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseConcert music tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519137/concert-music-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Hot Lips Page, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735404/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConcert music tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519139/concert-music-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737512/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDJ party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682815/party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797414/music-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736512/portrait-shelly-manne-and-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license