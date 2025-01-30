rawpixel
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitretrostage
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
People job character, editable design element set
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music fest blog banner template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro party blog banner template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz bar Facebook post template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
World tour blog banner template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Great punk music blog banner template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, James Moody, and Howard Johnson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert blog banner template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Wear your hijab Instagram post template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Dj night party Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Ray Brown, and Miles Davis, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Live concert blog banner template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
3D disco man singing at party editable remix
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Milt (Milton) Jackson, and Timmie Rosenkrantz, Downbeat, New York…
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Jack Teagarden, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York…
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Tour dates blog banner template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
