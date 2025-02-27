Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandspeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitNoro Morales' orchestra, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1150 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5495 x 5736 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNoro Morales' orchestra, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736592/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928791/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737536/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736687/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736580/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737451/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736610/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView licensePortrait of Noro Morales, Ismael Morales, and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736765/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735880/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlack activists to follow, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001766/black-activists-follow-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Machito, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737492/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736657/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic app Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730649/music-app-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Noro Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737319/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195988/music-lover-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Noro Morales, Ismael Morales, and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735804/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFight for change Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944136/fight-for-change-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ismael Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737505/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Jack Costanzo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734700/portrait-jack-costanzo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElectro party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494041/electro-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Jack Costanzo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735207/portrait-jack-costanzo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music fest poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609484/classical-music-fest-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735767/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic app Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7633075/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jack Costanzo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735194/portrait-jack-costanzo-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseUplifting music blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798805/uplifting-music-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license