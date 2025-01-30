Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretroPortrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill Bushing, Emil Terry, Lou Mucci, Eddie Zandy, Barry Galbraith, Bill Barber, Al Langstaff, and Vahe (Tak) Tak by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1175 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5379 x 5495 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736948/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736791/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735970/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737510/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Emil Terry, Lou Mucci, Eddie Zandy, Barry Galbraith, Bill Barber, Al Langstaff, and Vahe (Tak) Takvorian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736005/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737068/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music playlist Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11881469/retro-music-playlist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, and Micky Folus, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735966/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Gene Williams, Fran Warren, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Lee Konitz, Bill Bushing, and Joe Shulman, Columbia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737473/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736124/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736707/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736422/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737384/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Marty Marsala, Sandy Williams, and Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736137/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735128/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735137/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736794/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePiano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737280/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735382/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736383/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736244/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license