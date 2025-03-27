rawpixel
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Free Image from public domain license