Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusiccelebrationcrowdpublic domaincityPortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1143 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5371 x 5641 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736712/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587615/new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736743/image-people-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14760983/city-tour-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737502/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld tourism day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460189/world-tourism-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736651/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543266/happy-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737698/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902011/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737471/image-people-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691393/new-arrival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Sandy Williams, Art Hodes, and Kaiser Marshall, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736177/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901199/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735820/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePunk rock live concert Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063447/punk-rock-live-concert-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Sandy Williams, Art Hodes, and Kaiser Marshall, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736774/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691399/new-arrival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737630/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139422/mardi-gras-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736780/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691371/countdown-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735854/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691374/countdown-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, and Sandy Williams, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737282/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691385/new-arrival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736431/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHoli celebration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14409617/holi-celebration-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Art Hodes and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737394/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHoli celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459885/holi-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736563/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHoli party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407636/holi-party-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Pops Foster, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and George Luggi, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735642/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrunge music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736971/grunge-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736166/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587568/countdown-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737552/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691361/countdown-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737512/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license