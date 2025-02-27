Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitstagenewphotoPortrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1133 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5597 x 5926 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737402/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735838/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew year party poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723393/new-year-party-poster-template-and-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723320/countdown-party-poster-template-and-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736512/portrait-shelly-manne-and-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149438/art-magazine-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival cosmetics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12041221/new-arrival-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew year's eve blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787688/new-years-eve-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736270/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseNew year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394899/new-year-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year's celebration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723263/new-years-celebration-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew year party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543127/new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723256/new-year-party-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573202/new-year-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735173/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539343/countdown-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734814/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725151/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736833/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117872/mardi-gras-sale-poster-templateView licensePortrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseParty night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394910/party-night-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736434/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910478/countdown-party-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735749/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052427/psychology-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735886/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910479/countdown-party-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735282/portrait-shelly-manne-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license