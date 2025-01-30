rawpixel
Portrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Karaoke night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music cover template
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Open mic Instagram post template
Portrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…
Singing battle Instagram post template
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Singing battle Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Slam Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
