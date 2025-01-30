Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitofficePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1131 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5583 x 5926 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912739/group-diverse-people-standingView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736377/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734848/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735049/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736273/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14414249/album-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735959/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907623/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901199/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735604/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901556/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736659/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765608/live-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people using digital deviceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913136/diverse-business-people-using-digital-devicesView licensePortrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736106/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902011/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Conte Candoli, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736537/portrait-conte-candoli-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people using digital deviceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913519/diverse-business-people-using-digital-devicesView licensePortrait of Fats Navarro and Charlie Rouse, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735812/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817234/wireless-headphone-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736599/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUrban music festival email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823614/urban-music-festival-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801283/portraits-for-men-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736121/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic amplifier poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460168/music-amplifier-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735679/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801285/portraits-for-men-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734941/portrait-louis-armstrong-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Ray Nance, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736535/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677015/wireless-headphone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734447/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912722/group-diverse-people-standingView licensePortrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734695/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license