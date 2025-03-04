rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwomen'sretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736854/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736250/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735233/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736788/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735145/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735322/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735247/portrait-vaughn-monroe-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735339/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734627/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735127/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Margaret Whiting and Johnny Desmond, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Margaret Whiting and Johnny Desmond, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734920/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735261/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman design
Art deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735351/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737640/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of a vocalist with Justin Stone's ensemble, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of a vocalist with Justin Stone's ensemble, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736747/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Happiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and design
Happiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266548/happiness-decision-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of the Ravens (Musical group), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of the Ravens (Musical group), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736773/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735115/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license