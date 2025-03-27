rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportraitclothing
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737314/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736332/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Dave Miller and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Miller and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736935/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ernest Tubb concert, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ernest Tubb concert, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737177/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Bob McCoy and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob McCoy and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736027/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Ernest Tubb poster, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ernest Tubb poster, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736169/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735061/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587589/businessman-holding-megaphone-png-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734897/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734992/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735115/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding png magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding png magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588833/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737610/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView license
Miller, Mr., and Miss Carnegie, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Miller, Mr., and Miss Carnegie, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6804282/miller-mr-and-miss-carnegie-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735550/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Burt, Frederick, Mr. and Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Burt, Frederick, Mr. and Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6799409/burt-frederick-mr-and-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Miller, Mr., and Miss Carnegie, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Miller, Mr., and Miss Carnegie, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6804293/miller-mr-and-miss-carnegie-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Gray suit png mockup element, editable fashion
Gray suit png mockup element, editable fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679261/gray-suit-png-mockup-element-editable-fashionView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735580/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585402/businessman-holding-megaphone-png-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Baseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessory
Baseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736368/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
History course blog banner template, editable text
History course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Vincent Nola and Elojean Swanson, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincent Nola and Elojean Swanson, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735392/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license