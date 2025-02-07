Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageteddypeopleartmicrophoneblackvintagemusicalpublic domainPortrait of Ray McKinley, Paul Kashian, Mundell Lowe, Chris Adams, and Teddy Norman, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. JPEG Low Resolution 1139 x 1200 px High Resolution (HD) 5612 x 5911 px | 300 dpi View CC0 license 