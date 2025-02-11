Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundpeopleartmanblackvintagepublic domaincityPortrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1144 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5554 x 5824 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licensePortrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737332/portrait-frank-socolow-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736524/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735917/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737070/portrait-herbie-fields-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735326/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Peanuts Hucko, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734776/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736824/portrait-tex-beneke-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735994/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Johnny Bothwell, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735004/portrait-johnny-bothwell-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCity marathon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875604/city-marathon-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735107/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735013/image-aesthetic-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Johnny Bothwell, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735503/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672264/community-remixView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734989/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseUrban art exhibition billboard mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22132036/urban-art-exhibition-billboard-mockup-customizable-designView licensePortrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662315/community-remixView licensePortrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735696/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734514/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licensePortrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSuccessful businessman png, office buildings collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124782/successful-businessman-png-office-buildings-collage-art-editable-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license