Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartcirclevintagepublic domaincityportraitnew york cityPortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1184 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5458 x 5532 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735820/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736743/image-people-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736712/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736651/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737698/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Sandy Williams, Art Hodes, and Kaiser Marshall, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736177/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736780/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737502/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737630/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, and Sandy Williams, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737282/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735854/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Sandy Williams, Art Hodes, and Kaiser Marshall, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736774/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736431/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Art Hodes and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737394/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Pops Foster, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and George Luggi, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735642/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737552/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMask party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117920/mask-party-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737467/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMask party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117687/mask-party-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736563/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736166/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license