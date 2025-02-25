rawpixel
Portrait of Gene Williams, Fran Warren, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Lee Konitz, Bill Bushing, and Joe Shulman, Columbia…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill…
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, and Micky Folus, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Emil Terry, Lou Mucci, Eddie Zandy, Barry Galbraith, Bill Barber, Al Langstaff, and Vahe (Tak) Takvorian…
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music cover template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny…
Women podcast poster template and design
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert editable design
Portrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music night editable poster template
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music editable poster template
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny…
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
