Portrait of Stuff Smith, Kelly's Stable, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Eddie South, Café Society (Uptown), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins, Spotlite (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Art Tatum, Vogue Room, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Nance, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
