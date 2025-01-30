rawpixel
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736513/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, Sandy Williams, and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734703/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro music playlist Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11881469/retro-music-playlist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737708/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736618/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735173/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736403/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736264/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736451/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734825/portrait-dean-hudson-ca-aug-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735450/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735679/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Rod Raffel, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736929/portrait-rod-raffel-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735342/portrait-pete-rugolo-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license