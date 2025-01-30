rawpixel
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Jack Teagarden, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York…
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, Mary Lou Williams, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug.…
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Jack Teagarden, Dixie Bailey, Hank Jones, Tadd Dameron, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams'…
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams, Hank Jones, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York, N.Y.…
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Johnny Desmond, Martin Block, Cab Calloway, Georgie Auld, Mel Tormé, Mary Lou Williams, Tommy Dorsey, Josh…
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Dixie Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Tadd Dameron, Hank Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, and Milt Orent, Mary…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams and Roger Barnet, Waldorf-Astoria, Suite 4-B, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P.…
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
