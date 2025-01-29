Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitstagedrumPortrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1146 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5438 x 5693 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596993/music-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736896/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSolo concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064386/solo-concert-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735785/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDrums shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597141/drums-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735678/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366647/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736528/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic rehearsal studio editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679239/music-rehearsal-studio-editable-mockup-interior-designView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737039/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735919/portrait-cozy-cole-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseDrumming competition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693212/drumming-competition-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736434/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610356/music-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735886/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366534/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRock band poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715658/rock-band-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827568/music-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736348/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730066/music-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736374/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJoin our band Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577756/join-our-band-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735904/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852978/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, Hotel Commodore, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734867/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAudition recruitment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577761/audition-recruitment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseTake centre stage story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361990/take-centre-stage-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTake centre stage Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361985/take-centre-stage-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736646/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737269/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTake centre stage blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361994/take-centre-stage-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736279/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseConcert music tour blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064420/concert-music-tour-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of J. C. (James Charles) Heard, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734737/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license