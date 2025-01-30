Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagemusicpublic domainportraitretroRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1191 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5322 x 5282 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736602/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736043/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737269/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736714/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737379/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377262/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735983/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds and Bunty Pendelton, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737718/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22409616/live-concert-editable-designView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds, Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Albert Nicholas, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736730/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408162/retro-monochrome-collage-with-singer-guitar-and-music-notes-editable-designView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737033/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830448/singers-wanted-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377288/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licensePortrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTalk show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830290/talk-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Hot Lips Page, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735404/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517112/music-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735772/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735845/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license