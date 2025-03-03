rawpixel
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Record store vintage logo template
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lover retro illustration, pink editable design
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vinyl record sale Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Vintage education editable collage element set
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…
Editable vintage cassette tape design element set
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Children's music, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…
Music lover retro illustration, pink editable design
Portrait of Guy Lombardo, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Vintage education editable collage element set
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classic cassette poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Editable vintage cassette tape design element set
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Hot Lips Page, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lover retro illustration, blue editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
Editable vintage cassette tape design element set
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Portrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lover png sticker, illustration, transparent background
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lover retro illustration, blue editable design
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow, Albert Nicholas, and Sy Sinclair, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
