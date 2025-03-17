rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmenvintagepublic domainportraitretrooffice
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736289/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736240/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735588/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735974/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Album cover template
Album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14414249/album-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736556/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Future is now Instagram post template
Future is now Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052935/future-now-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736517/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Vintage style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
Vintage style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633593/image-background-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Retro-style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
Retro-style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633164/image-background-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736173/image-people-art-mensFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734597/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734777/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734800/image-handshake-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735824/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736159/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900786/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735795/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Cool retro man illustration, visualize word, editable design
Cool retro man illustration, visualize word, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243182/cool-retro-man-illustration-visualize-word-editable-designView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license