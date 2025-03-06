Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwhitenewPortrait of Charlie Jacobs, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1190 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5365 x 5408 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735684/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseCharlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736231/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736193/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925920/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Joe Helbock, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734584/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925801/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Joe Helbock, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735102/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925853/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737534/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925845/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925830/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735596/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925844/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Mel Tormé, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735443/image-people-art-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925855/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736504/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925817/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Lawrence Welk, PGA Building, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736947/image-people-newspapers-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925856/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Fats Navarro and Charlie Rouse, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735812/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925813/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735780/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925816/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736333/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925803/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735702/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925854/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736159/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925851/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925811/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734949/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925857/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business woman having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925807/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737274/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license