Portrait of Charlie Jacobs, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwhitenew
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735684/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736231/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736193/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925920/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Helbock, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734584/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925801/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Helbock, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735102/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925853/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737534/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925845/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925830/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735596/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925844/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Mel Tormé, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735443/image-people-art-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925855/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736504/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925817/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, PGA Building, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736947/image-people-newspapers-artFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925856/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Fats Navarro and Charlie Rouse, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735812/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925813/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735780/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925816/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736333/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925803/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735702/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925854/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736159/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925851/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925811/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734949/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925857/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business woman having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925807/diverse-business-woman-having-meeting-remixView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737274/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license