Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Light Leak Effect
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolis life invitation card template, editable text
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
City light invitation card template, editable text
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Downtown ad sign mockup, editable design
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Tour ad invitation card template, editable text
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Digital Effect
Portrait of Nat King Cole, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
