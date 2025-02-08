rawpixel
Portrait of Guy Lombardo, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
PNG Music lesson, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
Portrait of Guy Lombardo and Don Rodney, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Music lesson book Instagram post template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Portrait of Carmen Lombardo, Rose Marie Lombardo, Guy Lombardo, and Don Rodney, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Laurindo Almeida, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
Portrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music school Instagram post template, editable design and text
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
Piano recital poster template
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lesson poster template
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Easter party invitation poster template
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow, Albert Nicholas, and Sy Sinclair, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lesson Instagram post template
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Easter Sunday concert poster template
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
