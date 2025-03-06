rawpixel
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartvintagepublic domainportraitretrofashionnew
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735684/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Morey Feld, and Mack Shopnick, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735636/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735622/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art deco black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704560/art-deco-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
New chapters facebook post template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612021/new-chapters-facebook-post-template-designView license
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709703/aesthetic-vintage-woman-red-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735624/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable art deco black background, vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705903/editable-art-deco-black-background-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735572/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art deco red desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709764/art-deco-red-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736338/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art deco red background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709644/art-deco-red-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736474/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Autumn collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573661/autumn-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New summer collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117959/new-summer-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734946/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman mobile wallpaper, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709759/aesthetic-vintage-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736264/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736451/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New arrival blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569240/new-arrival-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735937/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541479/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737486/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license