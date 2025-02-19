Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalcelebrationpublic domainportraitcasinoPortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1147 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5546 x 5802 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNoro Morales' orchestra, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737301/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735880/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927317/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful protest in downtown Kansas Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914772/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView licenseNoro Morales' orchestra, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736592/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927845/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Noro Morales, Ismael Morales, and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736765/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful protest in downtown Kansas Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914773/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView licensePortrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736687/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737451/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927485/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736610/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736580/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Noro Morales, Ismael Morales, and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735804/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful protest in downtown Kansas Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914768/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView licensePortrait of Noro Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737319/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498882/png-people-artView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful protest in downtown Kansas Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914775/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView licensePortrait of Ismael Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737505/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful protest in downtown Kansas Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914769/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735794/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist facebook post template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22617421/christmas-playlist-facebook-post-template-designView licensePortrait of Machito, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), Mario Bouza, Ubaldo Nieto, and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736200/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Machito, Graciella Grillo, and Mario Bouza, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736481/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro disco music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481898/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736657/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14844382/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Machito, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737492/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735767/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license