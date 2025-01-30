Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageteddypeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitcurtainPortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1174 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5467 x 5590 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas wish list remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12839721/christmas-wish-list-remixView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736035/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736033/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license3D editable singer on stage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737157/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMagic show carnival fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664923/magic-show-carnival-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseBehind the scenes film industry remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14940084/behind-the-scenes-film-industry-remixView licensePortrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735624/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseLive music performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762224/live-music-performance-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHiphop music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14745888/hiphop-music-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThree Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152877/three-graces-women-dancing-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licensePortrait of Vivien Garry and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736322/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndie playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596609/indie-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735269/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735540/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737486/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseCat singing, hobby entertainment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696487/cat-singing-hobby-entertainment-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView licenseBilly Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736264/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette pink feminine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598350/editable-coquette-pink-feminine-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736979/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor music festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596743/outdoor-music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736475/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737143/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695639/singing-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735363/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSummer mix Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596574/summer-mix-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735572/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license