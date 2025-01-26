rawpixel
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
airplanepeopleartvintagepublic domainportraittravelmeeting
International partnership, business deals collage, editable design
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Travel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
International partnership, business deals collage, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
PNG element international partnership, business deals collage, editable design
Portrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…
Plane ticket Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Study abroad, education photo collage, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
Man traveling abroad sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable traveling abroad, lifestyle collage remix background
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
International transportation Instagram post template, editable design
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Solo travel man background, creative collage, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
PNG element study abroad, education photo collage, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Travel insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Solo traveler collage element, vector illustration
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Study abroad, education photo collage, editable design
Portrait of June Christy and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Diverse business meeting, editable blue design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
International delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Harry Forbes, and Pete Rugolo, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Travel to find yourself quote Facebook story template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Two businesswomen working together
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
