Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretroschoolMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1107 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5518 x 5982 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRecord store vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779272/record-store-vintage-logo-templateView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736700/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500967/music-lover-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735751/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's music, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417363/childrens-music-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736081/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735921/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl record sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898253/vinyl-record-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cassette tape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179889/editable-vintage-cassette-tape-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735794/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Arthur Rollini, Sidney Stoneburn, and Vernon Brown, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735931/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518969/music-lover-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePortrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737143/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic cassette poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570253/classic-cassette-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cassette tape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179905/editable-vintage-cassette-tape-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover retro illustration, blue editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518539/music-lover-retro-illustration-blue-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Freeman, Bunny Shawker, Bob Haggart, Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Toots Mondello, and Mary Lou…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736447/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cassette tape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179924/editable-vintage-cassette-tape-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover retro illustration, blue editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543326/music-lover-retro-illustration-blue-editable-designView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds, Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Albert Nicholas, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736730/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover png sticker, illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521712/music-lover-png-sticker-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736794/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license