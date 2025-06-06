Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitrestaurantmirrorwomenPortrait of Ginger Toye, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1141 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5415 x 5693 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFemininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116927/image-person-art-vintageView licensePortrait of Margaret Whiting and Johnny Desmond, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734920/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseChef Mona Lisa png sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705349/png-aesthetic-art-remix-cakeView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736185/portrait-charlie-barnet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914884/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licenseCharlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736231/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSelf love background, line art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547718/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView licensePortrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736854/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman eating burger, creative food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231529/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735473/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735074/portrait-duke-ellington-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseConfident businesswoman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876862/confident-businesswoman-remixView licenseDownbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736898/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVeauty in the ordinary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732466/veauty-the-ordinary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman eating burger, creative food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10215365/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView licenseCharlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736193/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman eating burger, creative food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231497/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman eating burger, creative food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10215061/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman looking at mirror line art, self obsessionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559384/woman-looking-mirror-line-art-self-obsessionView licensePortrait of Vaughn Monroe, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735247/portrait-vaughn-monroe-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSelf love background, line art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547710/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735260/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license