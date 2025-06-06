rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Ginger Toye, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagepublic domainportraitrestaurantmirrorwomen
Femininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Femininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116927/image-person-art-vintageView license
Portrait of Margaret Whiting and Johnny Desmond, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Margaret Whiting and Johnny Desmond, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734920/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Chef Mona Lisa png sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chef Mona Lisa png sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705349/png-aesthetic-art-remix-cakeView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736185/portrait-charlie-barnet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914884/happy-businesswomen-meetingView license
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736231/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Self love background, line art illustration
Self love background, line art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547718/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView license
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736854/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman eating burger, creative food editable remix
Woman eating burger, creative food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231529/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735473/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735074/portrait-duke-ellington-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Confident businesswoman remix
Confident businesswoman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876862/confident-businesswoman-remixView license
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736898/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Veauty in the ordinary Instagram post template, editable text
Veauty in the ordinary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732466/veauty-the-ordinary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman eating burger, creative food editable remix
Woman eating burger, creative food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10215365/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView license
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736193/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman eating burger, creative food editable remix
Woman eating burger, creative food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231497/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman eating burger, creative food editable remix
Woman eating burger, creative food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10215061/woman-eating-burger-creative-food-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at mirror line art, self obsession
Woman looking at mirror line art, self obsession
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559384/woman-looking-mirror-line-art-self-obsessionView license
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735247/portrait-vaughn-monroe-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Self love background, line art illustration
Self love background, line art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547710/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735260/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license