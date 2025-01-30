rawpixel
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of Beautiful Doll, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
peopleartmicrophonevintagetechnologymusicpublic domainportrait
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Harry Forbes, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Claude Thornhill and Emil Terry(?), Columbia Pictures studio, the making of Beautiful Doll, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frank Sinatra and Axel Stordahl, Liederkrantz Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, and Micky Folus, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jonah Jones and Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Harry Forbes, and Pete Rugolo, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Thelonious Monk and Howard McGhee, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Women podcast poster template and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Karaoke Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Live music editable poster template
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable music studio computer screen mockup
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Gold Confetti Effect
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Ray McKinley, Eddie Sauter, and (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan.…
Music & art Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Carmen Lombardo, Rose Marie Lombardo, Guy Lombardo, and Don Rodney, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York…
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music night editable poster template
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
