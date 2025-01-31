rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartbuildingmanvintagepublic domaincityportrait
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735768/portrait-dave-lambert-new-york-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736278/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Editable dress shirt mockup fashion design
Editable dress shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369494/editable-dress-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Dizzy Gillespie, George Handy, and Chubby Jackson, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Dizzy Gillespie, George Handy, and Chubby Jackson, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737328/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Men's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable design
Men's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Chubby Jackson, George Handy, and Dizzy Gillespie, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Chubby Jackson, George Handy, and Dizzy Gillespie, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737438/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Fashion collection, shopping Instagram post template, editable y2k design
Fashion collection, shopping Instagram post template, editable y2k design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21980807/fashion-collection-shopping-instagram-post-template-editable-y2k-designView license
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734768/portrait-vaughn-monroe-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Travel blogger sticker, editable job collage element remix
Travel blogger sticker, editable job collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040540/travel-blogger-sticker-editable-job-collage-element-remixView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Chubby Jackson, George Handy, and Dizzy Gillespie, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Chubby Jackson, George Handy, and Dizzy Gillespie, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736630/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable sweatshirt hoodie mockup street fashion design
Editable sweatshirt hoodie mockup street fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380701/editable-sweatshirt-hoodie-mockup-street-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734750/portrait-vaughn-monroe-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion sale poster template
Men's fashion sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395310/mens-fashion-sale-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Art Hodes, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, and Sandy Williams, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Art Hodes, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, and Sandy Williams, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737282/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable plus-size sweatshirt mockup street fashion design
Editable plus-size sweatshirt mockup street fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397499/editable-plus-size-sweatshirt-mockup-street-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Study in Japan, education photo collage, editable design
Study in Japan, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853939/study-japan-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Comic event blog banner template
Comic event blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…
Portrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736651/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736580/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391610/man-reading-newspaper-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736191/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D man experiencing VR technology cartoon illustration
Editable 3D man experiencing VR technology cartoon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12132051/editable-man-experiencing-technology-cartoon-illustrationView license
Portrait of Jo Stafford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jo Stafford, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734861/image-light-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion design
Editable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369565/editable-plus-size-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736081/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Italy investment, money finance collage, editable design
Italy investment, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905336/italy-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737467/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Shop sign mockup, editable design
Shop sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114685/shop-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, Jerry Duane, Wayne Howard, Jerry Packer, and Margaret Dale, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Portrait of Dave Lambert, Jerry Duane, Wayne Howard, Jerry Packer, and Margaret Dale, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736500/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with art, history, and vintage elements. Art and history blend customizable design
Vintage collage with art, history, and vintage elements. Art and history blend customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Sandy Williams, Art Hodes, and Kaiser Marshall, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…
Portrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Sandy Williams, Art Hodes, and Kaiser Marshall, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736774/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Italy investment, money finance collage, editable design
Italy investment, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922392/italy-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736197/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D delivery man cartoon illustration
Editable 3D delivery man cartoon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12129922/editable-delivery-man-cartoon-illustrationView license
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736298/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license