rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagecelebrationpublic domainportraitretrofashion
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737704/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art deco black background, editable vintage woman border design
Art deco black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704560/art-deco-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734521/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Davis and Sherry Britton, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734871/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lois de Fee, Club Nocturne, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lois de Fee, Club Nocturne, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735417/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with balloons, gifts, cake, and a party hat on a textured background editable design
Retro monochrome collage with balloons, gifts, cake, and a party hat on a textured background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407005/image-background-stars-pngView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734515/portrait-harry-gibson-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737666/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737608/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541479/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736382/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734511/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Lover's gift retro illustration, pink editable design
Lover's gift retro illustration, pink editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524708/lovers-gift-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Easter celebration Facebook post template
Easter celebration Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407142/easter-celebration-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734493/image-wallpaper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734497/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737051/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Easter activities Facebook post template
Easter activities Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407143/easter-activities-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView license
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736898/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of kids reading with chess pieces, vintage style editable design
Retro collage of kids reading with chess pieces, vintage style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318536/retro-collage-kids-reading-with-chess-pieces-vintage-style-editable-designView license
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736100/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668953/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735611/image-wallpaper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
New chapters facebook post template design
New chapters facebook post template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612021/new-chapters-facebook-post-template-designView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border design
Aesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709703/aesthetic-vintage-woman-red-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Art deco red background, editable vintage woman border design
Art deco red background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709644/art-deco-red-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734483/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license