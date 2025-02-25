Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmenblackvintagepublic domainportraitwhitePortrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1128 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5480 x 5831 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Portrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736692/image-grass-cow-treeFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737460/image-cow-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain license Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735115/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737429/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Enric Madriguera, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734727/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737714/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734854/image-people-art-mensFree Image from public domain license Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735768/portrait-dave-lambert-new-york-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736431/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734683/portrait-chico-alvarez-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license Portrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734897/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735061/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license Portrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737458/portrait-frank-socolow-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735288/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736252/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734837/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Will Bradley, Mart Garvey, and William P. Gottlieb, NBC/WRC show, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735451/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license Portrait of Sid Catlett and Freddie Robbins, WOV office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735517/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736193/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license