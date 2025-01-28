Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmusical instrumentssaxophonePortrait of Allen Eager, Art Mardigan, and Curley Russell, Club 18, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1141 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5557 x 5846 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSaxophone jazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Allen Eager and Curley Russell, Club 18, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737624/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405409/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735622/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405097/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735644/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819639/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819642/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366737/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735751/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816399/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licensePortrait of Hot Lips Page, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735404/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714279/astronaut-playing-saxophone-png-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737451/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Allen Eager, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735923/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809057/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Lionel Hampton and Arnett Cobb, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734754/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519068/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736374/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435051/jazz-music-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSinger rabbit, music band paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637799/singer-rabbit-music-band-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePortrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714274/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license