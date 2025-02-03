rawpixel
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Ladies night songs Instagram post template
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Hot Lips Page, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music party editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
Portrait of Bob Wilber, Johnny Glazel, Dick Wellstood, Charlie Traeger, and Ed Physe, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y.…
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Tony Parenti and Wild Bill Davison, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Modern concert poster mockup, customizable design
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Portrait of Tony Parenti and Wild Bill Davison, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman running, listening to music, digital remix, editable design
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Portrait of Arthur Rollini, Sidney Stoneburn, and Vernon Brown, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y.…
Live music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Jimmy Jones and Joe Thomas(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Music & dance Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Joe Thomas, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
