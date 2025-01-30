rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmicrophoneblackvintagepublic domainportraitretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737632/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Johnny Desmond and Helen Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Desmond and Helen Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734639/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a vocalist with Justin Stone's ensemble, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of a vocalist with Justin Stone's ensemble, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736747/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Justin Stone, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737620/portrait-justin-stone-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735926/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Margaret Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Margaret Whiting, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734910/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735624/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408162/retro-monochrome-collage-with-singer-guitar-and-music-notes-editable-designView license
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735351/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Live concert editable design
Live concert editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22409616/live-concert-editable-designView license
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735339/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377262/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Portrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736513/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736401/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template
Jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Norma Sheppard, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Norma Sheppard, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736877/portrait-norma-sheppard-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736900/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735163/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736544/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, Jerry Duane, Wayne Howard, Jerry Packer, and Margaret Dale, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Portrait of Dave Lambert, Jerry Duane, Wayne Howard, Jerry Packer, and Margaret Dale, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736500/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737412/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737480/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license