Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitfashionjazz
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737391/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club template, original art illustration from Porter Woodruff, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23370626/image-art-vintage-designView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734515/portrait-harry-gibson-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539164/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735607/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667779/jazz-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Lois de Fee, Club Nocturne, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735417/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642709/jazz-music-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737051/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music & art Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660448/music-art-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735604/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541588/international-jazz-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735179/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472998/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486280/jazz-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736441/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472736/jazz-music-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564487/jazz-night-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music & art Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660449/music-art-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737065/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz playlist Youtube cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538247/jazz-playlist-youtube-cover-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Ray Brown, and Miles Davis, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736452/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642708/jazz-music-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins and Miles Davis, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736581/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472710/jazz-music-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737143/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Classical music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692518/classical-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734511/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642710/jazz-music-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461018/jazz-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Music ephemera woman sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062809/music-ephemera-woman-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734497/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license