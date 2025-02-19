rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Dottie Reid, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagepublic domaincityportraitclothingwoman
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737526/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Light Leak Effect
Light Leak Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512414/film-grain-effectView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737591/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734463/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734683/portrait-chico-alvarez-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734511/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735709/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735123/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Women's activewear editable mockup, fashion design
Women's activewear editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649745/womens-activewear-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737710/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's long sleeves mockup shirt design
Editable women's long sleeves mockup shirt design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393125/editable-womens-long-sleeves-mockup-shirt-designView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735326/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Women's beanie editable mockup, fashion design
Women's beanie editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632990/womens-beanie-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737676/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable oversized hoodie mockup street fashion design
Editable oversized hoodie mockup street fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364761/editable-oversized-hoodie-mockup-street-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735684/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737365/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735580/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900884/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737668/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women's business fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Women's business fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465725/womens-business-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737690/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Mel Tormé, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mel Tormé, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737578/image-people-art-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735318/portrait-chico-alvarez-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735714/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's blouse mockup fashion design
Editable women's blouse mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12361402/editable-womens-blouse-mockup-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735600/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license