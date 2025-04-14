rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Charlie Spivak, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanvintagepublic domainportraitclothinginterior
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901418/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737397/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901626/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Club Nocturne(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Club Nocturne(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735822/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Men's pajamas mockup, editable product design
Men's pajamas mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735780/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using tablet, editable design
Senior couple using tablet, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891625/senior-couple-using-tablet-editable-designView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735513/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913534/family-timeView license
Portrait of Charlie Spivak, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Spivak, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737426/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy family
Happy family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView license
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737294/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737415/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735937/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736174/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Red Rodney, 400 Restaurant(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Red Rodney, 400 Restaurant(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734929/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Japanese family
Japanese family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901117/japanese-familyView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736042/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734964/image-animal-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy black family
Happy black family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905744/happy-black-familyView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736401/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Weekly reading Instagram post template
Weekly reading Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736278/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734909/portrait-louis-prima-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram post template
Book club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734447/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Hot Lips Page, Apollo Theatre, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Hot Lips Page, Apollo Theatre, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735846/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Johnny Bothwell, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Bothwell, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735503/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license