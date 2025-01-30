rawpixel
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Toby Tyler, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Tony Pastor, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert editable design
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singers wanted Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Talk show Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
People job character, editable design element set
Portrait of Vernon Brown, Spots Esposito, and Bobby Hackett, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music & art Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Ben Webster, Bengasi, Washington, D.C., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
