Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits Instagram post template
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day poster template
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music night Instagram post template, editable text
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Tony Pastor, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz bar Facebook post template
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music & art Instagram post template
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
Music & art Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
