Portrait of Baby Dodds and Bunty Pendelton, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartblackvintagemusicalcrowdpublic domainportrait
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Albert Nicholas, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Music playlist cover template
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Festival music poster template, editable text and design
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Summer beach concert Instagram post template
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Countdown party poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Rudi Blesh and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Countdown party Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
New Year party Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Countdown party Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Countdown party blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Rock alternative blog banner template
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Outdoor music festival blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music concert blog banner template
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Rock alternative Instagram post template, editable text
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
New arrival poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
