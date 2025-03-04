rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Eve Young, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwomanretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735061/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737714/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735053/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735123/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734897/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737429/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735282/portrait-shelly-manne-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735578/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735550/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734593/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735261/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735326/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman design
Art deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734461/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736252/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734463/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Happiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and design
Happiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266548/happiness-decision-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734995/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737458/portrait-frank-socolow-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736186/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Retro Halftone Effect
Retro Halftone Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708082/halftone-retro-effectView license
Miller, Ruth Frances, Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Miller, Ruth Frances, Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6798095/miller-ruth-frances-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license