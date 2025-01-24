Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophoneblackvintagepublic domainportraitclothingPortrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1174 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5355 x 5473 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736288/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737445/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736746/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseFight for change, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945011/fight-for-change-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Johnny Desmond, Martin Block, Cab Calloway, Georgie Auld, Mel Tormé, Mary Lou Williams, Tommy Dorsey, Josh…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735558/image-people-art-microphonesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736065/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735199/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseFight for change, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945003/fight-for-change-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734712/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789081/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736242/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Buddy Clark, CBS studio, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735940/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734836/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735319/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseOnline school, colorful editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686252/online-school-colorful-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737706/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEnd world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942322/end-world-hunger-human-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735287/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWomen podcast poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727068/women-podcast-poster-template-and-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734841/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735974/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736289/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseThe ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944618/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735833/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736213/image-papers-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734915/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license