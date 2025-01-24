rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmicrophoneblackvintagepublic domainportraitclothing
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736288/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737445/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736746/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945011/fight-for-change-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Johnny Desmond, Martin Block, Cab Calloway, Georgie Auld, Mel Tormé, Mary Lou Williams, Tommy Dorsey, Josh…
Portrait of Johnny Desmond, Martin Block, Cab Calloway, Georgie Auld, Mel Tormé, Mary Lou Williams, Tommy Dorsey, Josh…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735558/image-people-art-microphonesFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736065/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735199/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945003/fight-for-change-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734712/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789081/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736242/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Buddy Clark, CBS studio, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Clark, CBS studio, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735940/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734836/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735319/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Online school, colorful editable remix design
Online school, colorful editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686252/online-school-colorful-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737706/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
End world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable design
End world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942322/end-world-hunger-human-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735287/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Women podcast poster template and design
Women podcast poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727068/women-podcast-poster-template-and-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734841/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
3d human rights lawyer editable design
3d human rights lawyer editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735974/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736289/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
The ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable design
The ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944618/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735833/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736213/image-papers-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734915/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license