Edit ImageCropNunnySaveSaveEdit Imageinstagram highlights brownhearttorn paperpaper texturepaperinstagram highlight coverstickercircleHeart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic minimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817188/aesthetic-minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738224/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseAesthetic minimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817062/aesthetic-minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, love icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738358/heart-love-icon-sticker-ripped-paper-badge-psdView licenseTorn brown paper desktop wallpaper, border frame notepaper, star decoration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715356/png-art-astronomy-backgroundView licenseHeart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738280/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseFeminine Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852909/feminine-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licensePink heart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738304/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseFeminine Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14838780/feminine-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseGradient heart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738331/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseTorn brown paper desktop wallpaperstar, border frame notepaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711635/torn-brown-paper-desktop-wallpaperstar-border-frame-notepaper-editable-designView licenseHeart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738240/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseFeminine Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14838579/feminine-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseGold heart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738233/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseMinimal brown Instagram story highlight cover template sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832047/minimal-brown-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-setView licenseRed heart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738228/red-heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseRipped brown paper desktop wallpaper, moon & star, collage notepaper decoration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710380/png-art-astronomy-backgroundView licenseHeart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738225/heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseMinimal brown Instagram story highlight cover template sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832045/minimal-brown-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-setView licenseHeart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738267/heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseMinimal heart Instagram story highlight cover template sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14833808/minimal-heart-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-setView licenseHeart, love icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738235/heart-love-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseMinimal heart Instagram story highlight cover template sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14833793/minimal-heart-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-setView licenseHeart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738312/heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseMinimal brown Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817519/minimal-brown-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738340/heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseMinimal brown Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817720/minimal-brown-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738359/heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseRectangle purple paper desktop wallpaper, star notepaper collage yellow background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715714/png-art-background-blank-spaceView licenseHeart, love icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738220/heart-love-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseVintage collage with retro elements: eye, butterfly, car, cat, and more editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22767092/image-background-stars-heartView licenseHeart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738252/heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseDoodle Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852913/doodle-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749105/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseTorn brown paper desktop wallpaper blue night sky moon and star notepaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715241/png-art-astrology-astronomyView licenseHeart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749140/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseDoodle Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851768/doodle-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeartbeat, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749117/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseVintage collage with retro elements and whimsical creatures surrounding a blank page editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22460314/image-stars-lion-transparent-pngView licenseHeart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749133/psd-torn-paper-textureView license