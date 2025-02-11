Edit ImageCropNunny1SaveSaveEdit Imagerainbow circle iconhearttransparent pngtorn paperpngpaper texturepaperinstagram highlight coverLGTBQ heart, love png icon sticker, ripped paper badge, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14800833/minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, love icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738220/heart-love-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseMinimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14799377/minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, love icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738219/heart-love-icon-sticker-ripped-paper-badge-psdView licenseLGBTQ novels desktop wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8591514/lgbtq-novels-desktop-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licenseHeart, love icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738223/heart-love-icon-sticker-ripped-paper-badge-psdView licenseFeminine Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852909/feminine-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, love icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738221/heart-love-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseDoodle Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852913/doodle-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseRed heart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738228/red-heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseFeminine Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14838780/feminine-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, love png icon sticker, ripped paper badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738349/png-torn-paper-textureView licenseFeminine Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14838579/feminine-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHuman brain icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6800766/human-brain-icon-sticker-ripped-paper-badge-psdView licenseDoodle Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851768/doodle-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseRainbow brain icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6800754/rainbow-brain-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseBotanical Instagram story highlight cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875731/botanical-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-editable-designView licenseHeart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738224/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseMinimal heart Instagram story highlight cover template sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14833808/minimal-heart-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-setView licenseRainbow brain png icon sticker, ripped paper badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6800746/png-torn-paper-textureView licensePastel pink Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816961/pastel-pink-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738227/psd-torn-paper-textureView licensePastel pink Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814557/pastel-pink-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738225/heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseMinimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814473/minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738267/heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseMinimal heart Instagram story highlight cover template sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14833793/minimal-heart-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-setView licenseHeart, love icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738235/heart-love-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView licenseAesthetic minimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817188/aesthetic-minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, love icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738358/heart-love-icon-sticker-ripped-paper-badge-psdView licenseAesthetic minimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817062/aesthetic-minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738280/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseLGBTQ novels Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564934/lgbtq-novels-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePink heart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738304/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseMinimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14807783/minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseGradient heart, health icon sticker, ripped paper badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738331/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseExpress love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547001/express-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLGBTQ heart png sticker, ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918692/png-texture-torn-paperView licenseCool doodle Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851244/cool-doodle-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseHeart, health icon, ripped paper badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738312/heart-health-icon-ripped-paper-badgeView license