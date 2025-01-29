Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmaschristmas treevintage christmas treevintage christmaschristmas vintage pngpaper christmasripped paper christmasvintage torn christmas paperPng Christmas tree sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2240 x 2800 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas tree aesthetic background, blue paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927117/christmas-tree-aesthetic-background-blue-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseChristmas tree illustration, vintage illustration on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740226/image-xmas-lights-vintageView licenseFestive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927391/festive-santa-claus-background-ripped-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseVintage illustration of Christmas tree with candles and ornaments. Festive tree with candles and vintage decorations…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16359437/image-background-png-transparentView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, off-white paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927112/christmas-tree-aesthetic-background-off-white-paper-textured-editable-designView licensePng Christmas tree sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6707658/png-xmas-stickerView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, blue paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927116/christmas-tree-aesthetic-background-blue-paper-textured-editable-designView licensePNG Christmas tree sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245695/png-xmas-artView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926348/festive-christmas-tree-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseChristmas tree paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245684/christmas-tree-paper-element-with-white-borderView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927498/festive-christmas-tree-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseChristmas tree collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6707634/psd-xmas-sticker-lightsView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927496/festive-christmas-tree-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseChristmas tree vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6707610/christmas-tree-vintage-illustrationView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, off-white paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926754/christmas-tree-aesthetic-background-off-white-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseChristmas tree doodle png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7024270/png-texture-torn-paperView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926721/festive-christmas-tree-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licensePng common holly sticker, Redoute's vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745220/png-christmas-stickerView licenseVintage Santa Claus sticker, Christmas editable collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926690/vintage-santa-claus-sticker-christmas-editable-collage-elementView licenseVintage Santa Claus png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927433/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseFestive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926808/festive-santa-claus-background-ripped-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseChristmas doodle png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7088055/png-texture-torn-paperView licenseFestive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927393/festive-santa-claus-background-ripped-paper-textured-editable-designView licensePng nutcracker sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745126/png-christmas-stickerView licenseFestive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927291/festive-santa-claus-background-ripped-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseChristmas tree sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752480/christmas-tree-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, editable paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926922/winter-christmas-tree-background-editable-paper-textured-borderView licensePng Henry Lyman's flowers sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745493/png-flower-stickerView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, editable paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926949/winter-christmas-tree-background-editable-paper-textured-borderView licenseCandy canes png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7024258/candy-canes-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, editable paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926469/winter-christmas-tree-background-editable-paper-textured-borderView licenseChristmas tree doodle, ripped paper collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7024191/image-texture-torn-paperView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, editable paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927099/winter-christmas-tree-background-editable-paper-textured-borderView licenseChristmas car png sticker, torn paper transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6756994/png-torn-paper-christmasView licenseVintage Santa Claus sticker, Christmas editable collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926037/vintage-santa-claus-sticker-christmas-editable-collage-elementView licensePudding cake png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7024255/pudding-cake-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseVintage Santa Claus sticker, Christmas editable collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926095/vintage-santa-claus-sticker-christmas-editable-collage-elementView licenseChristmas collage with Santa, tree, and gifts. Santa, tree, and festive cheer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22774284/christmas-collage-with-santa-tree-and-gifts-santa-tree-and-festive-cheerView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927444/santa-claus-frame-background-christmas-festive-paper-collage-editable-designView licensePng flower bouquet sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745798/png-flowers-stickerView license